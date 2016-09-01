Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 1 September 2016 03:50 CET

Gabon security forces attempt to storm opposition HQ

By AFP
Protests and violence have followed contested presidential polls in Gabon. By Marco Longari (AFP)
Libreville (AFP) - Gabon security forces were attempting to storm the opposition headquarters early Thursday, leaving several people injured, party leader Jean Ping told AFP, hours after President Ali Bongo claimed victory in contested polls.

"They attacked around 1:00 am (0000 GMT). It is the republican guard. They were bombarding with helicopters and then they attacked on the ground. There are 19 people injured, some of them very seriously," said Ping, who was not at the party headquarters himself.

