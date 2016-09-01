Gabon security forces attempt to storm opposition HQ

Libreville (AFP) - Gabon security forces were attempting to storm the opposition headquarters early Thursday, leaving several people injured, party leader Jean Ping told AFP, hours after President Ali Bongo claimed victory in contested polls.

"They attacked around 1:00 am (0000 GMT). It is the republican guard. They were bombarding with helicopters and then they attacked on the ground. There are 19 people injured, some of them very seriously," said Ping, who was not at the party headquarters himself.