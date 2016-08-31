Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Africa | 31 August 2016 20:40 CET

Gabon's Bongo hails 'peaceful and transparent' vote

By AFP
Gabon's president Ali Bongo Ondimba arrives to speak to members of his campaign at election offices in Libreville. By Steve Jordan (AFP/File)
Libreville (AFP) - President Ali Bongo of Gabon on Wednesday hailed a weekend vote in which his reelection prompted fraud claims and riots in the capital, as "exemplary" and "peaceful and transparent."

"I want too reiterate our primary victory: this election was exemplary," Bongo said in first remarks after officials announced he had narrowly won Saturday's poll.

He congratulated the people of Gabon for taking part in a "peaceful and transparent" election.



