Africa | 31 August 2016 20:40 CET
Gabon's Bongo hails 'peaceful and transparent' vote
Libreville (AFP) - President Ali Bongo of Gabon on Wednesday hailed a weekend vote in which his reelection prompted fraud claims and riots in the capital, as "exemplary" and "peaceful and transparent."
"I want too reiterate our primary victory: this election was exemplary," Bongo said in first remarks after officials announced he had narrowly won Saturday's poll.
He congratulated the people of Gabon for taking part in a "peaceful and transparent" election.