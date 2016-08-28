Rivals both claim victory as Gabon waits for vote results

A poster of Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba is seen as supporters of opposition candidate Jean Ping rally in Libreville on the last day of the presidential election campaign on August 26, 2016. By Marco Longari (AFP/File)

Libreville (AFP) - Gabon's President Ali Bongo and his only serious rival have both claimed victory in this weekend's presidential election, and accused each other of cheating.

Barely had the last ballots been cast Saturday evening before the incumbent's spokesman declared: "Bongo will win... we are already on our way to a second mandate."

Bongo, 57, has been in power since a disputed election held in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who had ruled the oil-rich Central African country for 41 years.

On Sunday, the campaign manager of Bongo's rival Jean Ping told reporters that the former head of the African Union Commission had won 60 percent of votes counted so far, just under half of the total, against 38 percent for the president.



Gabon presidential election

He also accused Bongo of "trying to push his way through," with the backing of the army.

"That's totally crazy," countered Bongo's spokesman. "It's tight, but we are ahead."

All of this was said in defiance of Interior Minister Pacome Moubelet Boubeya, who has insisted only results from the election commission validated by his ministry had any validity.

Before polling began Boubeya said everything was "in place to guarantee a transparent and impartial election".

The poll will be decided by a simple majority and results are expected on Monday.

African Union and the European Union observers said that aside from some delays, the poll itself, in which some 628,000 people were eligible vote, passed off without serious incident.



Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba casts his vote at a polling station in Libreville during the presidential election on August 27, 2016

But the acrimony that had marked the campaign period continued into the weekend with each of the main rivals accusing the other of mischief.

"We have observed massive fraud, in particular in areas where opposition representatives arrived in polling stations first," said Bongo's spokesman.

As he cast his own ballot Saturday morning Ping told reporters, "We know the other side is trying to cheat. It is up to you to be vigilant."

His team had said that a Friday court ruling would allow soldiers, who tend to support Bongo, a former defence minister, to "vote several times in several polling centres".

Streets deserted

On Sunday, the streets of the capital, Libreville, were almost deserted.

Fearing a repeat of the violence that followed Bongo's victory in 2009, many residents, who had stocked up on food, stayed indoors.



Gabonese presidential candidate Jean Ping (C) speaks to journalists in Libreville before voting on August 27, 2016

Even those shops and stalls usually open on Sundays were shuttered.

"There is no trouble in this district for now but we want to get the results soon," said Honore, a watchman.

"We'll see how the candidates react. I hope it won't be like last time," he added.

In the clashes that followed the 2009 victory, several people were killed, buildings were looted and the French consulate in Port Gentil, which saw the words of the violence, was torched.

Until shortly before polling day, Bongo was the clear favourite, with the opposition split by several prominent politicians vying for the top job.

But earlier this month, the main challengers pulled out and said they would all back Ping.



A man watches a televised political debate in Port-Gentil ahead of presidential elections in Gabon

Both candidates have promised to break with the past.

Faced with repeated charges of nepotism, Bongo has long insisted he owes his presidency to merit and years of government service.

His extravagant campaign made much of the slogan "Let's change together", and of roads and hospitals built during his first term.

Ping described Bongo's attempts to diversify the economy away from oil as window dressing.

One third of Gabon's population lives in poverty, despite the country boasting one of Africa's highest per capita incomes at $8,300 (7,400 euros) thanks to pumping 200,000 barrels of oil a day.

There has been growing popular unrest in recent months, with numerous public sector strikes and thousands of layoffs in the oil sector.