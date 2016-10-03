The highest bidder gets my vote. My vote is for sale and I don't really mind or care what people think or say for I believe I should have a share of the National cake. It's my constitutional rights as a citizen to sell my vote to these business men and women for my own good.

Should many Ghanaians sell their votes too, our motherland would have been far from where she is now.

Having to witness about four (4) presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana, one thing for sure is that most Ghanaians go into contracts with these business people and end up being cheated or swindled. In less than 80 Days, we shall go to polls but the question is, are you ready to sell your vote to that bidder who is willing to pay as much as you want? If your answer to the above is No, I will advice you not to vote because you are just wasting your civic right. in fact, it's a crime to waste a ballot paper to vote for someone who doesn't have you at heart and willing to go the extra mile to fulfill the wishes of the masses.

Sell your votes to that person who is willing to tackle your problems.

Don't settle for party A because people from your family supports it or deny party B your vote because of your believe of it being a political party that represents a specific group of people (ethnic group).

Selling your votes to any political party or politician just like people sell their items to customers for in the end you will have yourself to blame or praise.

It's business year (election) as usual and they shall bring forth their products (campaign) for you (customers or consumers) to study, compare and make your selection based on what suits you. To students who wish to sell their votes, sell your votes to those who have the educational system at heart and are capable of transforming the systems for your better tomorrow. Sell your votes to the politician who would pay you with good jobs and make life a bit easier for you just by meeting your demands.

Are you a trader who thinks you deserve better? Sell your votes to the person who would give you good economic policies that would favor your business. My friends in the farm, sell your votes to them to make life a bit bearable so that you can purchase fertilizers to aid in your farming activities and help you sell your products through their good policies for the growth and development in the agricultural sector. I know it's illegal to sell votes but in situations like this, even the highest court of the land will pardon your crime.

The race is on, they say. Business men and women are officially filing. Let it stressed, this election is not about John Mahama or Akufo-Addo. It is not about NDC or NPP. It is about you. Your life. Your situation. Your hopes. Your future. Your family. Your community. Your nation.

Sell your vote to the competent people to lead this company called Ghana to a better successful days.

Abdul-Jawad Tiyumba