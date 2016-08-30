Nana Storms Northern Region

The presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will begin his tour of the Northern Regional on Tuesday.

The NPP flagbearer will be accompanied by his running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman of the National council of elders, Clement Kubindiwor Tedam, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Women's Organizer of the NPP, Otiko Afisa Djaba, Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mustapha Hamid, Nana Addo's spokesperson, Musah Superior, Eugene Arhin, some national and regional executives of the party.

The flagbearer will start his four-day tour of the Northern Region from the Mamprugu where he would pay courtesy call on chiefs and interact with party supporters from Bunkpurugu Yunyoo, Nalerigu and Walewale.

He would travel to Diari and Savelugu to meet the people and interact with the party's supporters.

Party supporters in the Northern Region are preparing to welcome Nana Addo in Tamale with NPP paraphernalia.

NPP Communications Director in the region, Mohhammed Abdul Kudus told DAILY GUIDE that supporters of the party would usher Nana Addo into Tamale from Savelugu.

According to him, Nana Addo would be escorted to the Gulkpe-Na Palace and Dakpema-Na where he would interact with the chiefs.

He indicated that the NPP would hold a rally at the Zogbeli School park where the presidential candidate would inform the party's supporters and the people of Tamale about his vision for the Northern Region.

The communications director stated that poverty and unemployment have negatively affected the good people of the Northern Region.

“He will be talking about SADA and how he hopes to bring innovation to some projects that will bring relief to the people of the Northern Region.

Mr. Abdul Kudus urged NPP supporters to come out in their numbers to give the flagbearer of the largest opposition party a rousing welcome.

From Eric Kombat, Tamale