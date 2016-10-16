La Liga: Eibar moving on from sex-tape scandal

Eibar coach Jose Luis Mendilibar lamented the Basque side's fine start to the season has been forgotten amidst a sex-tape scandal involving striker Sergi Enrich and defender Antonio Luna.

The players issued a joint statement to apologise just days after Eibar secured a historic point in a 1-1 draw at Real Madrid last week when the video of them engaging in sexual acts with a woman was leaked online.

"We have barely spoken about the draw at the Bernabeu because there has been more interest in other things than that match and the point," said Mendilibar on Sunday ahead of Eibar's return to action against Osasuna on Monday.

Enrich and Luna insisted in their statement that the video "recorded intimate and private acts carried out by consenting adults".

The players also denied any responsibility for the leaking of the tape.

Enrich and Luna have also since closed their Twitter accounts.

However, various Spanish media outlets reported the woman has launched a legal action against the duo for the damage caused to her image.

Enrich and Luna returned to training on Tuesday with the rest of their teammates following the international break and are expected to start against Osasuna.

"They are fine and training normally," added Mendilibar.

"We are mentally and physically prepared. We are talking normally and we aren't going crazy.

"We are just acting like normal and I think that is what we have to do."

