U-17 Women's World Cup: Black Maidens overwhelmed 5-0 by Japan

Ghana suffered a 5-0 demolishing in their opening match of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup at the hands of holders Japan at the Prince Mohammed International Stadium in Zarqa.

The defending champions were too much to handle for Ghana from the start. Riko Ueki fired the Young Nadeshiko into an early lead on seven minutes.

Jun Endo then scored two goals in quick succession to spring Japan into a 3-0 lead. Japan never looked like they were going to slow down with wave after wave in attack overwhelming Ghana's frazzled defensive line.

Five minutes after Endo's second, it was Saori Takarada's turn to get on the score sheet. After a superb work on the right wing, Riko Ueki evaded her defenders and made space for herself before looking up and finding Takarada with a perfect cross and Ueki made no mistake with a firm header that sailed past Ghana keeper Barikisu Issahaku.

It wasn't until the last quarter of an hour in the first half that Ghana were able to catch their breath and prevent Japan from creating any clear goal scoring opportunities.

In the end, it was a comfortable win for the holders as they claim three points early in Group D play ahead of matches against Paraguay and USA later in the tournament.

The Black Maidens following the result must win their subsequent games against USA and Paraguay to progress.

