Sports News | 28 September 2016 00:10 CET

Ghana ace Daniel Amartey flourishes in Leicester City triumph over FC Porto on Foxes home debut in the Champions League

Utility Ghana defender Daniel Amartey was at the thick of affairs and flourished in his new defensive midfield role for Leicester City as the Foxes posted a slender 1-0 win over FC Porto on their home debut in the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old held down his berth in defensive midfield, providing a perfect shield for the back-four and intercepting opposition passes.

Amartey was rated 7/10 by the DailyMail Football, meaning he was one of Leicester's best performers of the evening.

The Foxes lead Group G, two points ahead of FC Copenhagen, after two wins from as many games. Algerian Islam Slimani opened the scoring with a typical header from Riyad Mahrez's cross and the Premier League title-holders went ahead to claim a crucial home win.

Amartey lasted the entire period of the game for City with his performance earning recognition on the night. However his Ghana compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was unused by manager Claudio Ranieri as he watched the entire game from the bench.

By El Akyereko
