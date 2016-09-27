Francesco Totti: Lionel Messi wishes the 'King of Rome' a happy 40th birthday

Barcelona ace, Lionel Messi has joined the long list of legends who have paid tribute to Francesco Totti as he turns 40 years today.

Il Gladiatore's amazing longevity wasn't lost on Lionel Messi, who went out of his way to record a very special video tribute for the Roma legend on his big day.

'Hola Francesco, before anything I want to say Happy Birthday and I hope you have a great day,' the Argentine international said. 'I've always admired you, even more since I met you.

'I wish you all the best and I hope to see you playing for two more years yet. A big hug.'

It's not the first time Messi's admiration for Totti has been on show. After the 2015 Joan Gamper, the two posed for a photo and Messi shared it with the caption: 'A GREAT!!! What a phenomenon.'

