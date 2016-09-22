Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 22 September 2016 00:41 CET

Atletico Find The Equaliser At Barca

By Daily Guide

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and midfielder Sergio Busquets were subbed off in the second half with apparent injuries as Barcelona drew 1-1 Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Ivan Rakitic’s first-half goal was cancelled out by a superb effort from second-half substitute Angel Correa as the La Liga rivals shared the spoils on the night.

Rakitic headed the defending champions in front just before half-time — the Croatia international redirecting a perfectly-placed Andres Iniesta cross down and past a helpless Jan Oblak in the Atleti goal.

The second half saw Busquets exit in the 51st minute and Messi leave in the 59th, the latter coming moments before Correa equalised for the visitors.

In the 61st minute, the Argentina international received a Fernando Torres pass just outside the box, cut inside onto right foot a dragged his shot acorss Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and into the bottom corner.

-espnfc

Sports News

