Sports News | 31 August 2016 19:40 CET
#90? What happened to Asamoah Gyan's number 3?
Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is set to wear the number 90 jersey at new club Al-Ahly Dubai after completing a loan transfer move.
The former Al Ain player joined from Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG on Wednesday.
Asamoah posed for his official welcome photo at Al-Ahly where he had his named on a number 90 jersey.
The 30-year-old is known for his preference of the number 3 jersey which has become a trademark for the former Sunderland star.
play Gyan is a player of Al-Ahly Dubai after sealing a loan move from Shanghai SIPG.
For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh