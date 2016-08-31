90? What happened to Asamoah Gyan's number 3?

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan is set to wear the number 90 jersey at new club Al-Ahly Dubai after completing a loan transfer move.

The former Al Ain player joined from Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG on Wednesday.

Asamoah posed for his official welcome photo at Al-Ahly where he had his named on a number 90 jersey.

The 30-year-old is known for his preference of the number 3 jersey which has become a trademark for the former Sunderland star.

