58 chiefs in Ashanti Region declare support for Akufo-Addo

At least 58 chiefs of the Asanteman Traditional Council have thrown their support behind the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, barely 47 days to the presidential polls.

Senior traditional leader in the Region, Nana Yaw Owusu who also doubles as the Mpabuahene of Otumfuor Osei Tutu made this declaration on behalf of his colleagues, Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and supporters of the NPP, the respected chief said even though the Constitution bars them from engaging in active politics, their ability to comment on political developments has not been curtailed.

He told the audience the Ashanti Region has been victimized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in terms of development projects because of the massive support the NPP enjoys in the Region, adding they are not deterred.

'If you will vote for the NPP again in this year’s election, clap your hands for the party', he told the gathered chiefs in Twi and they responded with a thunderous applause.

Refresh the page for more...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP