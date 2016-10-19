At All Cost NPP Wants To Gag President Mahama

Suddenly President John Dramani Mahama is not supposed to say certain things on the campaign trail. To the NPP people, it is outright abomination for President Mahama to utter certain words while campaigning. In fact, while the opposition NPP has the right to say anything including the political lies they daily spew on the campaign basket, President Mahama does not even have the luxury to tout his achievements.

Otherwise how come that the NPP on radio, television, door-to-door campaign and Nana Akufo-Addo’s cherry picking campaign stops, confidently tell Ghanaians that they are going to win the 2016 Elections hands down, but President Mahama is barred from making same assertion. Indeed, to the NPP what is good for them is an abomination for the NDC. Or to put it bluntly, what Akufo-Addo says President Mahama dares not say same.

Throughout the world, politicians running for office are allowed to make pronouncements to boost their campaigns, even if polls suggest that their campaigns are going nowhere. I can cite the disqualified Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who before she was bounced by the Electoral Commission boldly stated that she was going to the win the Volta Region during the upcoming elections.

But the law allows politicians to make such assertions. Which is why Nana Akufo-Addo who to date has not mounted one single political rally anywhere apart from greeting chiefs and opinion leaders, goes everywhere saying he would be the next President come January 7, 2017.

Therefore, it is totally wacky and nonsense for this “Shamolo” Guy, who goes by the name Sammy Awuku, the so-called National Youth Organizer of the NPP, to state that if President Mahama boldly states that he would win the 2016 Presidential Elections, then he is out to steal votes. Another Donald Trump in Ghana? What a world do we find ourselves today?

Sammy Awuku, the famous bed-wetting guy, in his days at the University of Ghana, Legon and other NPP guys are attempting to gag President Mahama for telling Ghanaians that he would win the Elections based on his record.

Does Sammy Awuku and others want President Mahama to go out there waving a surrender handkerchief telling Ghanaians that he would lose the Elections? I mean, do they want Mahama to campaign for Akufo-Addo to win? Do they want to tell President Mahama what to say during campaign stops?

We have heard on multiple times Nana Akufo-Addo, the septuagenarian who cannot even account to the NPP the millions of monies that have been pumped into his presidential campaigns since 2008, calling President Mahama incompetent. Akufo-Addo uses the word incompetent everywhere.

Yet when President Mahama responded in equal measure by telling Ghanaians that Akufo-Addo is very divisive, dictatorial, a one-man knows it all, who does not entertain ideas and suggestions from his fellow NPP people, which has pushed the into tartars today, Nana Akufo-Addo and his cohorts cannot stand it.

They first started condemning President Mahama for criticising Akufo-Addo, and when the NDC Communicators responded that President Mahama was only returning Akufo-Addo’s political favour, the NPP would nothing of that.

The next thing Ghanaians saw was the NPP running to the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) to advice President Mahama to desist from attacking Akufo-Addo. And strangely enough, the CCG, which behaves as if all its members are NPP people, jumped on the wagon and came out with a statement condemning the description of Akufo-Addo by President Mahama.

Where was the CCG when Akufo-Addo was calling President Mahama incompetent? Where was the CCG when the NPP used various negative invectives to label President Mahama? Were they sleeping or simply playing politics? Is the CCG in bed with Akufo-Addo? Are the leaders of the CCG NPP supporters wearing the clerical garb?

I would like to know if statements issued by the CCG are the total reflection of the views by churches under the CCG. Is the CCG leadership aware that not every single member under their umbrella is an NPP?

Where are we heading to as a country? Some churches in Ghana and their notable pastors who have trooped behind Akufo-Addo and making false election predictions and have adopted preaching sound bites against the ruling NDC government must know that perhaps the silent majority of their members are NDC members or supporters.

One may ask if Akufo-Addo has the right to say President Mahama is incompetent, who says President Mahama has no right to say that Akufo-Addo is divisive? And the truth is that Akufo-Addo is divisive. He is Ghana’s most noted politician who does not accept criticism or correction from anyone. What he says is the bond of every NPP member. It’s either Akufo-Addo’s way or the highway! Akufo-Addo is simply, “he who must be obeyed”. And this is a known fact in NPP circles.

With this kind of mentality just imagine if Ghanaians send Akufo-Addo to the Flagstaff House. Imagine; just imagine if Americans vote to send Donald Trump, another bigot to the White House. Trump and Akufo-Addo have the same trade. They never apologize for anything. They think everybody is beneath them. Imagine if we have two of their kind as leaders of their countries. God forbid!

Imagine how Ghana would be if these nation wreckers called the NPP return to power. They are even trying to gag a sitting President. They don’t want President Mahama to tell the truth about their stock in trade. They don’t want President Mahama to campaign freely. They want President Mahama to campaign according to their political dictate. So just imagine how Ghana would be if they win power. No one, I mean no one, would be safe from the NPP.

This is what I’m leaving with you for now!

