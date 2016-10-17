NPP is not broke but money won't win the elections - Ken Ofori-Atta

NPP Director of fundraising Ken Ofori-Atta says the game-changing factor that will determine the winner of the 2016 general elections is not money but the favour of the Lord.

The co-founder of Databank told Joy FM's Super Morning Show Monday that although the main opposition party has "a difficult time to raise money", he is not particularly bothered.

"I am not really moved by that because I think there is a certain spirit moving through the nation for change and that trumps it all," he observed.

Drawing from his experience on several campaign trails, Ken Ofori-Atta explained that elections are won on three factors - message, machinery and money.

"I think there is a fourth component that is whether the Lord is anointing this thing or not".

The overwhelming number of supporters at the NPP's manifesto launch two weeks ago, he said, is a testament that the party is not cash strapped.

"If it is a broke party then, it means the Lord's hand is in it and we doing extremely well," he said.

Story by [email protected]