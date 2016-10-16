The General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Aseidu Nketia has called on disgruntled members of the party in the Chiana-Paga constituency to put aside all their differences and forge ahead for victory in this year's general elections.

Mr. Nketia who officially launched the campaign team for the constituency urged residents of the area to continue to be loyal to the party and vote for Rudolf Amenga-Etego, the NDC's parliamentary candidate.

Amenga-Etego triumphed over Mr. Pele, incumbent MP for the area in the NDC's primaries.

According to Asiedu Nketia, though Mr. Pele lost the primary, there would be many opportunities for him should the party emerge victories in the polls.

He again hinted that, president Mahama has constituted a committee to consider the creation of another district in the constituency and that can only materialize if they work hard for the victory of the party.

Mr. Abuga Pele who had threatened to go independent after losing the primary admonished his supporters to put aside their differences and vote massively for President John Mahama and Rudolf Amenga-Etego.

“Let’s put all over difference aside and forge ahead as a united party to retain the seat for the NDC. I endorse Rudolf Amega-Etego and urge all my supporters to vote massively for him,” Mr. Pele stated.

For his part, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Chaina-Paga, Lawyer Rudolf Amenga-Etego who was grateful for the endorsement assured to put up his best to ensure the party retained the seat.

He reiterated his commitment to further deepen the unity among party members, operate an open door policy and inclusive participation during the campaign to ensure victory on December 7.

“Today is a day for unity and reconciliation. Today, we have buried all our differences and will work together as a solid front in ensuring that, Rudolf Amenga-Etego wins the parliamentary election and President John Mahama also winning majority of the votes in Chiana-Paga come December 7.”

–

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana