GNA signs MOU with NCCE

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA

Accra, Oct. 13, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to join forces to sensitize the electorate to actively participate in the December Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

By the MoU, the NCCE and GNA would also embark on an educational campaign to promote peaceful, free and fair elections.

Mr Francis Rex Annan, GNA Director of Administration signed on behalf of the Agency and was witnessed by Mr Francis Ameyibor, Deputy News Editor and Project Coordinator whiles Mr Samuel Asare-Akuamoah, Deputy Chairman of NCCE, signed on behalf of the Commission and was witnessed by Mrs Joyce Afutu, NCCE Director of Communications.

Alhaji Mohammed Nurudeen Issahaq, Acting General Manager of GNA, explained that the collaboration with NCCE would also focus on enhancing public awareness on the importance of safeguarding Ghana's democracy.

'We are collaborating to implement activities intended to inculcate in the citizens of Ghana the awareness of their civic responsibilities and an appreciation of their rights and obligations as a free people,' Alhaji Nuredeen stated.

The GNA Acting General Manager said the Agency would support the NCCE through strategic advocacy and in-depth reporting of programmes and activities of the Commission across the country.

Mr Asare-Akuamoah indicated that the Commission was organizing Focus Group Discussions and Community Durbars, undertaking 110 Inter-party Dialogue Committee activities, organizing three Presidential Dialogues, and 275 Parliamentary Debates in the run up to the elections.

He noted that the collaboration with GNA will provide the needed conduit to reach out to the larger target audience.

Mr Ameyibor explained that the 2016 general election posed a great challenge to all institutions that had significant and vital roles to play for the attainment of a peaceful, free and fair poll, and that the GNA will continue to provide accurate, balanced and truthful news to the wider society.

'We have helped to create an enabling environment for all stakeholders including political parties, independent bodies and Civil Society Organizations to use our network across the country to reach out to the electorate'.

