EC To Reinstate Disqualified Aspirants Only If Court Decides So

The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated it would only instate the disqualified presidential aspirants as candidates if a court of competent jurisdiction asks it to do so.

According to the Commission, it was not perturbed by the number of law suits being threatened by some of the 12 disqualified aspirants.

The Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Mr Amadu Sulley, at a media engagement in Tamale in the Northern Region on Tuesday said the EC operated within the realms of the laws in disqualifying the 12 and that the Commission did not err in disqualifying them.

He, however, said the commission would only accept the candidature of the 12 disqualified candidates if it was compelled by a law court to do so.

“The EC is a law abiding entity and would therefore respect the laws of the land in its operations,” Mr Amadu said.

On Monday, October 10, 2016, the EC announced that 12 presidential aspirants who had filed their nominations at the commission to participate in this year's presidential elections had been disqualified.

Following the disqualifications, the PPP and NDP have threatened to seek legal means should the EC fail to instate them as candidates for the December polls.

But according to Mr Amadu, the EC did due diligence and considered all the legalities involved in their decision to disqualify the candidates before putting them out.

He thereby called for ceasefire on political parties' frequent litigation on the pre-electoral processes.

