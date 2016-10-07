The New Patriotic Party's parliamentary nominee for the Gomoa Central constituency in the Central Region, Naana Eyiah Quansah, has been described as a powerless person who cannot defeat the incumbent National Democratic Congress MP for the area, Rachel Nana Adwoa Appoh.

According to the District Chief Executive for Gomoa East, Jonamoah Jehu-Appiah, Appoh is a better candidate to win the polls.

“The point is that, whether she Nana Eyiah has a link to Gomoa Lome or link to Gomoa Central or not, the fact is that Nana Eyiah can never for whatever reason, beat Rachel Appoh. “Mark my words,” he said on Citi FM's election analysis programme, Campaign Trail on Thursday.

DCE for Gomoa East district, Jonamoah Jehu-Appiah

Rachel Appoh, who is seeking another term in parliament, beat the NPP's 2012 parliamentary candidate, Dr. Edward Cudjoe, with over 4,000 votes.

Jehu-Appiah maintained that the vote margin will further be widened in this year's election.

“…the 4000 plus votes between Rachel Appoh and Dr. Cudjoe who to me was a far better candidate than Nana Eyiah will be doubled.”

We'll vote against Appoh

The DCE's comment follows claims by some members of the NDC to vote against Rachel Appoh in the December polls.

They say the MP has been disrespectful to them.



Benso branch organizer of the NDC in the Gomoa Central constituency, Cosmos Amoako

The Benso Branch Organizer of the NDC in the Gomoa Central constituency, Cosmos Amoako told Citi News that they would vote “skirt and blouse” in the upcoming elections.

“There is no unity in the NDC party in this constituency, the party that Mr. Otchere Panyin left for her [Rachel Appoh] that is not how the party is today. She doesn't respect anyone in the party. Party officials that helped the party to come into power have dissociated themselves from affairs of the NDC because the MP and the DCE do not respect anyone. They take arbitrary decisions for the party. The party could be affected by such attitude. Most NDC members here have decided not to vote for her. We have decided to vote skirt and blouse,” he added.

Claims of disunity in NDC untrue

But the DCE on Campaign Trail rejected the claims.

“I can tell you on authority that the NDC in Gomoa Central is a solid party. I had a meeting with constituency executives days back planning and arranging their programmes so far as their rallies and the campaign is concerned. There is no internal wrangling in the NDC in Gomoa Central.”

Watch video of NDC members expressing their views below:

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin