Is God Good All the Time?

Billy Graham's wife once said she is happy God never answered most of her prayers because she would not have been married to her husband but perhaps someone else. "He is a God of wrong timing", a friend exclaimed when I posed the question. No! He cannot be wrong because scriptures say he makes all things beautiful in his own time.

So many times we pray and ask God for answers to so many things and there seem to be silence. We watch on as our beloved relatives die on the sick bed and wonder if God is watching or not. We sometimes wonder why a good God will watch a family or even a child go hungry. Also, a nation gets destroyed by war and God still looks on...

Some people argue that God does not condone laziness and therefore that is the reason why there is no food for a lazy man. They even reference God's instruction for man to learn from the ant and gather during the plentiful season so that there will be enough to feed on during the dry seasons. Hunger is therefore a result of a miscalculated life. Certain parts of the world are also peaceful because of the attitudes of the people to stay calm and to institute policies and systems that establish peace.

Interestingly, it is intriguing to know that God sometimes declares war. There were many instances in the Bible where God was consulted before a war and He mostly confirmed and reassured victory for the people. Let's consider these Bible quotations below.

" And David enquired at the LORD, saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all." 1 Samuel 30:8

" Therefore David enquired of the LORD, saying, Shall I go and smite these Philistines? And the LORD said unto David, Go, and smite the Philistines, and save Keilah. 1 Samuel 23:2

Some misfortunes of man, however, as pervasive as they may be, cannot be related to God. These are self imposed problems which are accumulated through unplanned, selfish, and reckless living. God gave man the audacity and power to live and make sound decisions in life. Not every mishap can be related to God, some are self driven but in some way, God gets credited for it. Why? Because we believe he is in control of everything concerning us.

I could go back and forth on the discussion of whether or not God is good always. The key lesson we must deduce here is that God first loved us. He is loving and will not hesitate to chastise those whom he loves. However, he never forsakes his people. So start living a purpose driven life and expect to receive good things in your life. The starting point is you. If you are good to yourself, most things will feel good to you and for you. You will get fed if you really want to. You will stay healthy if you decide to, and you will be wealthy whenever and whichever way you want to. You only need to be in tune with your physical, emotional, spiritual well being.

God is good all the time, and all the time God is good. We often hear or say this but have we stopped to ask if it's really true? Let me leave you to think it through and share your thoughts with me in the comment box or via email. It will be great to hear from you. Keep living!

