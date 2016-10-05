CPP Youth Wants Their Running-Mate Sack Over His NPP Membership

The Youth League of the Convention People's Party (CPP) is calling for the immediate removal of the Vice Presidential nominee of the party, Nana Gabby Nsiah Nketia .

The Youth League say the nominee's recent confession that he was a card-bearing member of the New Patriotic Party undermines the party's credibility and puts his loyalty to the CPP in doubt.

Secretary to the League, Hardi Yakubu told Citi News, Nana Gabby Nsiah Nketia's confession is an insult to the party.

“We are quite baffled about how a card-bearing member of another party will be a Vice Presidential candidate our party. We don't think that is proper. We are asking that he should renounce his membership of the NPP and fully join the CPP or he should be withdrawn immediately,” Hardi said.

He added that “we do not see the reason why we would stoop so low to as to go and get a member of another political party who is so proud to announce his card-bearing membership of that political party to come and become our running mate. We think it is an insult to the rank and file of the party,” he added.

Nana Gabby Nsiah Nketiah who was a former adviser to ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor said in an interview on GhoneTV that even though he has agreed to become the CPP's vice presidential nominee, he is still a card bearing member of the NPP.

The retired diplomat also said he sees nothing wrong with still being a member of the biggest opposition party and being the running mate for the CPP flagbearer.

He is quoted to have said, “Few years ago some NPP leaders including myself and former President Kufuor went to the house of the late Mr. Arkaah to be our running mate and he agreed to do it even though he was not a member of the NPP, so there is nothing wrong with it.”

'CPP chooses Gabby Nketia as running mate'

The Convention People's Party, (CPP), last week settled on a businessman, Nana Gabby Nketia as the running mate to its presidential candidate, Ivor Kobina Greenstreet for the December elections.

Mr. Nketia, a politician and a businessman, has worked with both the Ghana Armed Forces and the British Army, and is expected to complement the efforts of Mr. Greenstreet, with his international influence to help enhance the party's chances of winning the elections.

The Communications Director of the CPP, Kadir Abdul Rauf Issifu, who confirmed the decision to Citi News said, “The party settled on him because of his level of exposure and maturity. He is an engineer by profession and he has also been working with the Ghana Armed Forces and the British Army so the party is very hopeful that this duo will lead the process of the new political and economic order in the country.”

