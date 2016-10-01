Clash Between The Abudu And Andani Royal Families Causes Tension

Heavily armed military and police forces in the Northern region have taken over Nanton following a near clash between some chiefs of the Abudu and Andani royal families over right to officiate an installation of a regent for the traditional Area.

The forces are standing guard and laying siege to parts of the community after tension greeted the chieftaincy event Friday.

They averted a possible bloodbath between the Abudu and the Andani family after some Andani chiefs were “prevented” from installing a regent for the Nanton Traditional Area. The Nanton traditional area was performing the funeral rites of the late chief, Nanton Naa Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana who died over a fort night ago.

Processes to the installation of a successor to the throne was also scheduled to occur immediately after the funeral rites.

Starr News gathered that a high powered delegation of revered chiefs from the Regent of Dagbon and leader of the Andani family Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani were dispatched to supervise the process. They include chief of Savelugu,Yo Naa Abukari VII, Regent of Sagnarigu, Regent of Tolon and the chief of Nyankpala.

However, a delegation from the Bolin-Lana and leader of the Abudu family also arrived in the buildup to the process. Regent of Tolon, Regent of Diyali, the Banvem Chief were the chiefs sent to the occasion by the Abudu royal gate.

A source at the palace told Starr News the Andani delegation angrily walked out upon learning of the presence of the rival faction. Members of the two feuding royal families in uproar hurled snide remarks at each other at the Palace and issued threats.

The Abudu family was accused of gross disrespect to the Regent of Dagbon but they denied the accusation. They argued that the Nanton paramountcy was one of its gates and so there was nothing wrong in coming to bury their dead and choosing their chief.

Despite the tension filled ambience, authorities were able to manage the installation of a regent for the area.

The new regent Issahaka Sulemana, a director of the Audit Service was successful installed but security forces had to keep watch at the traditional area after loud presages of kingship violence.

-starrfmonline