NDC Thugs Assault Journalist

Some persons believed to be sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Suhum constituency in the Eastern region have assaulted the morning show host of Eastern FM whose only name was given as Nsempawura.

The incident reportedly took place in the presence of the Suhum Municipal Chief Executive who is also the NDC parliamentary candidate, Margaret Ansei who was at the EC's office to file her forms.

The NDC youth had last week attacked and ransacked the EC offices, which Nsempawura duly reported and for which the constituency executives have apologised for. The District Director has meanwhile been transferred, although the Commission’s officials remain tightlipped over the reason for the transfer.

According to Nsempawura, the assault on his person happened in the presence of a police officer on duty who only watched on while he was beaten.

“As part of my work, I monitored the EC's activities at their office and just when I entered the office, I heard one NDC man saying 'is he not the journalist who sits on radio to talk about the Suhum incidents.

“Later, when I sat on a chair one of them started hitting me and threatening my life and so I decided not to mind them till it got serious and I left even when one police officer saw them” he said.

The radio morning show host told Adom News he has reported the matter to the Suhum police commander, Superintendent Yahaya Munchiraru.

However the police who confirmed the incident said they are not ready to air the detailed accounts publicly.

