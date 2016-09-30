Since March 3, 2014 when ground was broken for the construction of the 200 Community Day Senior High Schools [CDSHSs] as promised by the NDC Gov’t, funding [GOG-100 & WB-23] has since been provided for the construction of 123.

As at the end of September 29, 2016, ten [10] had been fully completed, inaugurated, handed over to the beneficiary communities and they can be located at:-

1. Ekumfi Otuam Community Day SHS - Ekumfi District [GOG Funded],

2. Barmiankor Community Day SHS - Nzema East District [GOG Funded],

3. Nkwanta Community Day SHS in the Nkwanta South District [GOG Funded],

4. Kwaobaa-Nyanoa Community Day SHS - Upper West Akim District [GOG Funded],

5. Chinderi [Nchumuruman] Community Day SHS - Krachi Ntsumuru District [GOG Funded],

6. Derma Community Day SHS - Tano South District [GOG Funded],

7. Abeaseman Community Day SHS - Pru District [GOG Funded],

8. Adobewora Community Day SHS - Atwima Mponua District [GOG Funded],

9. Adugyama Community Day SHS - Ahafo Ano South District [WB Funded],

10.Agona Abodom Community Day SHS - Agona West District [GOG Funded].

The other Two [2] CDSHSs completed, are awaiting official inauguration by President John Dramani Mahama in the coming days and they can also located at Agric Nzema - Kumasi Metropolis [WB Funded] and Agona Nemonwora - Agona East District.

The Ministry of Education and the GES have indicated that additional thirty [30] of the Community Day SHSs constructed across the country shall be ready by close of October, 2016 to welcome fresh students for the 2016/2017 academic year, bringing to Forty-two [42], the number of Community Day SHSs which would ready to provide access and quality education to over 16, 000 fresh pupils for the 2016/2017 academic year.

Indeed, the enemies of the state who could not even construct one new secondary school in their eight [8] long years in power can go and see things for themselves. Those magnificent Community Day Senior High Schools are visible to all over the country.

Surely, the new Community Day SHSs are not only targeted at expanding secondary education but also built to create equal opportunities for students who are hitherto denied entry into SHS due to limited space. JDM has delivered the Community Day SHS as he promised. One by one, all the 200 would be delivered to their beneficiary communities.

These are laudable educational achievements by the Mahama administration and they deserve our commendation and not condemnation.

Nuhu Ndebilla

[email protected]