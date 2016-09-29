President Mahama and Kempes Ofosuware confident of victory

Accra, Sept. 29, GNA - Mr Papa Nii Kempes Ofosuware, National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Tema East, on Thursday filed his nomination documents at the Tema office of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The candidate, who was the former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, was confident of victory in the December 7 polls.

Mr Kempes Ofosuware told journalists that from 2008, he had made the NDC very attractive because of his sterling qualities and was sure of wrestling the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP); Mr Titus Glover.

Mr Stephen Ashitey Adjei, Executive Member of the Constituency popularly called 'Mo Shake' asked Mr Glover to withdraw from the race in order to avoid embarrassment.

According to him, Kempes Ofosuware, who contested in an NPP stronghold in 2012 polled 30,072 votes and lost honourably by just three votes to the MP.

Nana Oduro Numapau Awuah, EC Metro Director, commended Kempes Ofosuware and the constituency executives for the success of the exercise.

Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah, accompanied by NDC National Executive members also filed the nomination documents of President John Dramani Mahama at the EC Headquarters in Accra.

He also expressed optimism about the success of the NDC in Election 2016.

GNA