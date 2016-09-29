The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), is kicking against the Electoral Commission's demand for presidential and parliamentary nominees to declare their assets with the Auditor General to make them eligible to contest the December elections.

The EC in a statement signed by its Head of Communications, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, asked candidates to take note of the requirement to declare their assets to the Auditor-General in order to meet the eligibility criteria.

But speaking on Eyewitness News, the acting General Secretary of the NPP, Mr. John Boadu, said although the NPP’s candidate will readily declare his assets, the law as it stands, only binds those already holding public office, and not those seeking to be office.

“ I think the EC got it wrong. The law under which they are quoting ; that one needs to declare his assets has even been repealed. There is nothing like that. …”

He insisted that those who hold positions in the public service are rather expected to declare their assets under the law.

“If you go through the law, you will realize that it is talking about a person who holds a public office.

He wondered why nominees from the various parties had been asked to declare their assets when the Auditor General only limits the declaration of assets to public officers.

“If you even go to the Auditor General, the forms that will be given to you, it states clearly that which appointment do you occupy; so if you are not already a public officer what are you going to write there? It clearly asks you which position you are occupying, based on which you are declaring your assets. I think the directive to declare assets was done in a rush and it’s a mistake. The Electoral Commission should quickly withdraw that communique.”

But the Head of Communication at the EC, Eric Dzakpasu in a rebuttal, insisted that the directive for nominees to declare their assets is backed by law, saying “ we have a statutory declaration on the nomination forms which is backed by CI 94. The statutory declaration is backed by regulation 8 of CI 94,” he insisted.

The EC directive comes shortly before its deadline on September 30, for the filing of nominations by nominees.

Mr. John Boadu says although Nana Addo doesn’t have with him the declared assets forms, he will go ahead to submit his forms today [Thursday], September 29, as planned.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana