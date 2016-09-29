Nana Addo to submit nomination forms today; Mahama Friday  

The Electoral Commission (EC) will this morning [Thursday], begin receiving completed nomination forms from presidential hopefuls in the country.

The New Patriotic Party is expected to submit the forms of its flagbearer, Nana Akufo Addo to enable it push it agenda of unseating incumbent President John Dramani Mahama on December 7.

The two day exercise will see all nominations filed with the Chairperson between 9am to midday, and 2pm to 5pm.

John Boadu, Director of Operations for the NPP Campaign Team told Citi News Akufo-Addo is ready for the December polls.

“At 9:00am, Nana Akufo-Addo will be presented by the New Patriotic Party, mind you, 94% of our delegates to our congress asked the NPP to present Nana as our flagbearer and our candidate and that is exactly what we will do,” he added.

Meanwhile, the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to file nomination forms for President Mahama on Friday.

The EC opened nominations earlier in September and pegged the filing fees for presidential hopefuls at GHc50,000 and that of parliamentary nominees at GHc10,000.

Some aggrieved parties have asked the EC to review the amount describing it as “exorbitant.”

PPP goes to court

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has filed a suit at the High Court seeking an interrogatory injunction to prevent the EC from receiving the nominations.

23 aspirants pick forms

At the last count, 23 people had picked up Presidential nomination forms. 16 of them belong to political parties and 7 independent candidates.

Parliamentary nominees across the country are also expected to file at the various District EC offices. Nominations are expected to close tomorrow at 5pm.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin