Today's front pages: Thursday September 29, 2016

ECONOMY MAKES LIFE UNBEARABLE

Majority of workers in Ghana are impoverished as their real incomes continue to shrink under the country’s economic crisis, the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) has lamented.

BoG THOUGH ON RECAPITALISATION OF BANKS

Business Finder has gathered that the motive behind the Bank of Ghana minimum capital requirement of banks in Ghana is to force mergers and acquisitions.

DOING BUSINESS SURVEY: BAD NEWS FOR GHANA

Ghana’s ranking for starting a business has fallen from 97th in the world in 2015 to 102nd in 2016, the World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ ranking has revealed.

TROUBLE HITS EC: GH¢50,000 FILING FEE IN LIMBO

The Electoral Commission has come under heavy criticism for some of the demands it is making from the presidential and the parliamentary candidates for the December general elections.

123 COMMUNITY DAY SCHOOLS MISSING

It is becoming evident that the ruling NDC is struggling to locate most of the 123 Community Day Senior High Schools that it claims to have built.

PRAYE BACKS NANA ADDO WITH SONG

Praye Tintin and Praye Tiatia on Wednesday declared support for the Nana Akufo-Addo and called on their fans to vote for the party during the December 7 general elections.

TERMINAL HANDLING CHARGES BROUHAHA RAGES AS SHIPPING LINES IGNORE DIRECTIVES

The leadership of key business association that constitute a critical mass of the shipping industry have called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, put to order some ‘recalcitrant’shipping lines/agents that have ignored the directive to scrap terminal handling charges imposed on shippers in the country.

GDP GROWTH SLUMPS TO 2.5%

The country’s GDP for the second quarter has plummeted to 2.5% from the 4.8% recorded in the first quarter of 2016, on the back of technical challenges on the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah which decelerated oil production, the Statistical Service has said.

TILAPIA, CASHEW DRAW VIETNAMESE INVESTORS

Vietnamese investors currently on a one-week working visit to Ghana are seeking to establish joint ventures with Ghanaian partners in the production of tilapia, cashew, and rice.

PROCEEDS FROM GOLD HIT $2.43 BILLION

Proceeds from the country’s gold production in the first half of the year rose to $2.43 billion compared with $1.75 billion recorded in the same period last year.

