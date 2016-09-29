Youth cautioned against being used as tools to create violence

The Ghanaian youth have been urged to stay clear of schemes by some politicians to use them to create anarchy in the lead up to this year’s elections.

National Chairman of Keep fit Clubs, Hope Nyavedzi, says it has become common practice for unscrupulous individuals and politicians to coerce the youth into destabilizing due process ultimately leading to violence.

Mr. Nyavedzi was speaking to Global News at Juapong in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region during the launch of ARCORN Keep Fit Club over the weekend.

He urged members of keep fit clubs which are hugely made up of the youth to be guided by reason in all they do.

“As youths, we must not allow politicians to use us as tools to perpetrate violence “he said.

The newly launched club with membership strength of 120 has been in existence since 2014 and has been engaged in a number of community-based initiatives such as tree planting, blood donation exercises and education, with agriculture being its latest focus.

Patron of the Club, Eric Selasi Klu, said the motivation being the establishment of the ARCON is to create an avenue to harness the potential of the youth and to also build a healthy workforce for the country.

Mr. Klu says though the club is not a political one, an opportunity will be given aspirants to sell their ideas to members.