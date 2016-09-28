

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing it of resorting to the message of division, regionalism and tribalism.

He said the divisive tactics of the governing party is as a result of its poor record characterised by “unprecedented corruption and incompetence.”

Speaking at Diaso in the Upper West Denkyira Constituency of the Central region on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia stated that the NDC realising that the record of John Mahama is a bad one on which they cannot campaign and win, have decided to seek refuge in the message of division.

He, however, informed the NDC that their tactic is destined to fail because the people of Ghana will remember the John Mahama administration for its corruption, mismanagement and the hardships being faced.

“The NDC know that they have not performed. They know they did not work for us and so they have decided to preach division in this country with the hope that it will help them. They have begun and will tell you that the NPP does not like Northerners or this group or the other group so don't vote for them. Is this what develops a nation?

“If you have performed, everyone will know you have performed, you will not need to play one group against the other to win,” the vice presidential candidate of the main opposition party said.

The former deputy governor of the Bank of Ghana is currently campaigning in the Central region as he hopes to help the NPP wrestle power from Mahama's NDC in the December 7 polls.

-starrfmonline