28 September 2016

French President François Hollande Hosted President John Mahama In Paris

Source: ModernGhana.Com

The President of the Republic of France, François HOLLANDE met with John Dramani MAHAMA, President of the Republic of Ghana on 27th September, in Paris.

The French Head of State welcomed the development of economic relations between France and Ghana, namely in the energy, urban planning, agro-business, telecommunications and transport sectors.

François Hollande thanked Ghana for its recent ratification of the Paris Climate agreement and recalled France’s commitment to increase French and European funding in order to promote renewable energy on the African continent.

Finally, the President of the Republic commended Ghana on the vitality of its democracy and the solidarity of its institutions.

