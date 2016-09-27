Hansen Road SDA Church organises inter-branch debate

By Emmanuel Asante Attakora, GNA

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - As part of activities lined up for its 75th Anniversary celebration, the Hansen Road SDA Church, has organised an inter-branch debate among the various SDA Church branches.

The debate which took place at the Hansen Road Church premises in Accra saw the Dansoman, Labone, Odorkor and Hansen Road branches debating on topics geared towards soul winning.

The Dansoman and Labone branches debated on the topic: 'God's children in the old testament suffered more than their counterparts in the New Testament,' which was aimed at outlining the sufferings of God's children in both the old and New Testament with Dansoman speaking against the motion.

In the second debate on the topic: 'Social media is doing more harm than good to Christians,' Hansen road spoke against it as Odorkor gave countless reasons to affirm the topic for the day.

The General Manager, SDA Educational Unit, Peter Yaw Frempah, in an interview with GNA said he was over whelmed by the level of insight and professionalism the debaters exhibited.

'We as judges have been very satisfied with the debate and all that went on…It has proved to us that our members are learning.

'They are on most of the social media platforms, they know all the contemporary issues and for me, it is a plus.

'What they exhibited here tells me that they can never be intimidated anywhere in the course of the Great Commission that Jesus Christ has given to us.'

Frempah used the occasion to urge all Adventist to use the ardent of social media to preach and reach out to their friends and followers on the various platforms to the benefit of the gospel rather than social vices.

'We all use the social media for things that will strengthen us, we get messages and readings that will strengthen our faith.

'Every morning, the things that I read from the social media compliment what I have studied from the bible.

'You will be left behind if you don't get on to the social media,' he added.

Elder Leonard Bob Lester Donkor, Chairman, Anniversary Planning Committee, who spoke to GNA said the debate formed part of the number of activities the church has had to precede the 75th anniversary.

