2016 Polls: Chief Advises Residents To Vote NPP In December

The Chief of Gomoa Buduatta in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has advised residents in his community to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party in the December polls.

Nana Esson Ewusi III said even though the constitution does not allow chiefs to play active part in partisan politics, the

constitution does not stop chiefs from advising their subjects who to vote for in an election.

He made the comment, Tuesday, when the New Patriotic Party running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on him.

The NPP running mate has been on a five day campaign tour of the Central Region which has seen him visit key communities and taken him before chiefs and opinion leaders.

He has made a number of key promises including the assurance to manage the economy more competently than it has been done by the Mahama led administration.

He also promised that the NPP will fix all the social intervention programs that have been mismanaged by the current administration.

Bawumia repeated what the party has described as solutions to Ghana’s problems when he appeared before Nana Esson Ewusi III.

The Chief was grateful for the visit by Bawumia and assured that his people will support the aspiring NPP MP, Mr Asumening who they have nicknamed “homeboy.”

He said there is no way the people will vote against the homeboy and if they vote him, they will have to vote for Dr Bawumia and his flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo.

-Myjoyonline