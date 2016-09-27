Parties Explain Plan For Education

Four major political parties have taken advantage of the 'Manifesto Dialogues' platform provided by e.TV Ghana to give some details of their plans in the educational sector as they prepare feverishly for the December 7 general election.

The forecourt of Valco Hall, University of Cape Coast which hosted this second edition of the dialogue series was heavily packed with students, the public and sympathizers of ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Progressive People's Party (PPP) and the Convention People's Party (CPP).

The CPP, represented by Richard Adongo, said “a CPP government will discourage the establishment of private tertiary institutions and those that will be allowed to set up must have and prove their capacity to help solve particular needs of the economy.''

He pointed out that a CPP government will create what he called “a graduate pool in certain strategic fields similar to the Cuban Medical Brigade” and will export such graduates to other countries who might require such support.

He continued that agric colleges will be established to modernize agriculture to continue to serve as the backbone of the economy.

Representative of the NDC, Simon Peter Gyekye touted the NDCs achievements in the educational sector citing the 200 Community Schools being built and the provision of ICT facilities to Senior High Schools in the country as some of the success stories.

He said ICT laboratories will be provided for most basic schools in the country to enhance teaching and learning.

George Ayisi, who represented the NPP said, “The NPP will pay the fees of teachers who are undertaking distance education courses in order for them to concentrate on their teaching in the classroom.”

He disclosed that “Tax waivers will also be given to all teachers who buy and import vehicles for their personal use in the country,” adding “the NPP will focus on vocational, technical and general education at the second cycle level by building 350 community schools.”

Mr. Ayisi said an NPP government will provide quality education by partnering churches to manage mission schools in the country.

The PPP MP aspirant of Cape Coast North, Sarah Bucknor, said “the PPP will within a year upon assumption of office standardize education from kindergarten to the senior high school levels by providing logistics and other infrastructure that teachers and students will need to ensure quality education.''

She added that PPP will assist private tertiary institutions with the necessary logistics to improve tertiary education and also upgrade the level of all teachers in the country. Mrs Bucknor continued that to enforce the Free Compulsory Basic Universal Education (FCUBE), a PPP government will establish the 'Education Police' to punish parents who refuse to send their children to school.

The next stop for the Manifesto Dialogues is at the University of Ghana, Legon on the 6 October, and it is supported by the National Endowment for Democracy Fund (NED Fund), YFM and Happy FM.