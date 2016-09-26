Court remands driver for attempted robbery

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Jacob Soku, a driver, for alleged attempt to commit robbery.

The accused person pleaded not guilty and would reappear on October 10.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court that the complainant was a driver and lives at Ashalaja.

He said on September 20, while the complainant was working, he was approached and stopped by the accused at Obeyeyie.

He said the accused person told the complainant that his sister was seriously sick at Obeyeyie Boosu area and wanted him to pick her to the hospital.

He said as the complainant moved towards the Boosu direction, the accused, who sat by the complainant at the front seat began making telephone calls.

'On their way, they saw another man whom the accused claimed is the husband of the sick person and requested the complainant to pick him,' he added.

The Prosecution said they still moved ahead and got to an isolated area, where the road was very rough and the complainant sensing danger told the accused person he could no longer go because of the nature of the place.

Chief Inspector Adu said the so called husband of the sick person, however, got down that he was going to bring the wife but few minutes the accused person attacked the complainant, ordering him to leave the car.

'The complainant managed to free himself from the accused grips and shouted for help and in the process some people around came to his rescue and arrested him,' he added.

A search was conducted on him revealed a knife in his pocket.

He admitted the offence in his cautioned statement, adding that he conspired with one Ismaila the so called husband to enable them rob the complainant of his car.

GNA