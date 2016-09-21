PPP's Chiana-Paga Parliamentary Nominee, Abuga Naomi address some party members

The Progressive People's Party(PPP)'s Parliamentary Candidate for the Chiana-Paga Constituency, Abuga Naomi, is very hopeful that the electorates will ignore the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP), after both parties have failed to improve their lives over the years.

The Constituency has had Members of Parliament from both the NPP and the NDC camps, indicating that, the constituents are not party focused but look out for people who can help them and when that person fails to deliver, they bring in another. Recently the NDC delegates refused to renew the mandate of the sitting MP, Abuga Pele, which further confirms that the people of Chiana-Paga do not fear change.

Over the weekend, the Progressive Peoples Party out-doored the 34 year old Nurse Anaesthetist to contest for the Chiana-Paga Parliamentary Seat against the NPP's Clement Dandori and the NDC's Rudolf Amega-Etego and possibly an Independent Candidate, come December 7.

Madam Abuga Naomi said, the constituency needs more health facilities and until that is done, she will spent time and resources organising periodic Public Health Education, especially on disease prevention, so that the constituents will not have to queue at the few facilities for treatment, which in many cases they are denied, because they are not able to pay.

Being a rural nurse, Madam Abuga promised to use her office and volunteers if she becomes the MP, to encourage people in the Constituency to join what she described as “Community Farmer Groups”, to be assisted with farm inputs, agriculture extension services and other supports, to enable such farmers do commercial farming all year round.

She promised to channel 30 percent of her salary into an Education Development Fund for a period of two years and also seek foreign and local assistance to raise funds to support needy but brilliant students in the area.

“These may sound difficult to do, but I believe that all these are achievable and my opponents know this. As a Member of Parliament, people and businesses respect and trust you due to the position, and this position is what I am going to use to lobby for support for this constituency.”

The Upper East Regional Secretary of the PPP, Raphael Kpin, advised the people not to listen to the NDC and the NPP, but rather vote for the PPP Parliamentary and Presidential candidates come December 7.

“They will come and deceive you that, a vote for the PPP is a wasted vote; that is a lie. A wasted vote is the ones you have been giving to the NDC and NPP and yet they have not been able to create jobs and we are still living in extreme hardship,” he stressed.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Paga