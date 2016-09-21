The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken a swipe at the Progressive People's Party (PPP), for its incessant demand for the autopsy report of the late President, John Evans Atta-Mills.

The PPP Flagbearer, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom, has in recent times on various political platforms, asked the NDC to produce the autopsy report of the late president to clear the doubt of Ghanaians on the true cause of the president's death. But according to the NDC, the calls are needless.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirim (KEEA), constituency organizer of the NDC, Phillip Bosomtwe Amoah, said the PPP's demands was an indication it had no campaign message for the constituents.

“The PPP does not have any message for the constituents that is why they have resorted to this foul play,” he said.

Mr. Bosomtwe Amoah expressed disappointment that the leader of the PPP, Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom had taken interest in centering his political campaign on the death of President Mills.

'Background'

The General Secretary of the PPP, Murtala Mohammed, at a recent national rally of the party dared the NDC to release the autopsy report to prove their innocence.

“If you didn't kill Mills and if you are not happy Mills died, produce the autopsy report. We are challenging John Mahama to produce the autopsy report of [late] President Mills. The Central Region people here, I want you to listen to me: if John Mahama comes to your region, tell him to produce the autopsy report,” he insisted.

'Samuel Atta Mills – The Opportunistic Stranger in KEEA'

A statement released by the PPP described brother of the late President, Samuel Atta Mills as an opportunist and a stranger in the constituency. It said the NDC and President John Mahama had sought to use the death of the late President Mills for political gain but according to the KEEA constituency organizer of the NDC, the PPP's utterances are out of frustration.

Mr. Samuel Atta Mills who is the NDC parliamentary aspirant of the KEEA constituency is facing fierce competition from the PPP candidate Mr John Sterlin as both candidate have in recent times traded verbal blows over the each's legitimacy to contest in the area.

By: Jonas Nyabor/Citifmonline.com/Ghana