Nduom asks Frimpong Boateng, CPP Vice Chair to join PPP

The Leader and Founder of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr. Paa Kwesi Ndoum, has asked some distinguished Ghanaians and executives of some parties to join his party for the December polls.

Dr. Nduom at a campaign rally openly invited the Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) Vice Chairperson, Madam Susan Adu Amankwah, former NPP flagbearer aspirant and former CEO of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng and independent presidential aspirant, Dr.Kwesi Amoah to join his party to secure victory in the upcoming polls.

“There are some people in Ghana that I want to call them to come and work together with us. I want Susan Adu Amankwah from the CPP to come and join us. Dr. Kwesi Amoah is an independent candidate he should come and work with us. There is a doctor who is an excellent Ghanaian, a patriotic Ghanaian, Dr. Frimpong Boateng, he should come and work with us. We want everybody to come and work with us.

In March 2006, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng announced his intention to seek vie as a candidate of the NPP for the December 2008 elections but lost to Nana Addo.

Susan Adu-Amankwah was elected in September 2015, as the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the CPP. She worked with Dr. Nduom before he broke away to form the PPP.

PPP will adopt an all inclusive gov’t – Nduom

Dr. Nduom stated that, a PPP government under his leadership will adopt and implement an all-inclusive government system to run the country.

“When we come to power and we want somebody to do something and you are the right person, we will give it to you so that Ghana can benefit.”

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana