'Come and work with me' - Nduom wants Frimpong Boateng, Susan Amankwah, Kofi Amoah

Progressive People's Party (PPP) Presidential candidate, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom has reiterated his commitment to form an all-inclusive government if elected president in the December 2016 general elections.

“It doesn’t matter whether you are from the North or the South, whether you are a Christian or Muslim, you went and supported National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP), Conventional People's Party (CPP), People's National Congress (NDC),” she said.

“…when we come to power and we want somebody to do something if you are the right person, we will give the job to you” he said to loud cheers at a rally at Nima over the weekend.

Targeting three personalities, some with deep political affiliations, Dr. Nduom threw an invitation to former NPP presidential aspirant and respected cardiologist Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng.

He also wooed CPP Vice-Chairman Susan Adu Amankwa and successful entrepreneur Dr. Kofi Amoah.

He described Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the first black African (Sub-Saharan Africa) to perform a heart transplant as an “excellent Ghanaian”.

The former Chief Executive Officer of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has a hugely successful professional life but has not been able to replicate it in politics.

In March 2006, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng announced his intention to seek the nomination as the candidate of the NPP for the December 2008 Presidential Elections. But lost to the eventual winner Nana Akufo-Addo.

Susan Adu-Amankwah was elected in September 2015 as the 2nd Vice Chairperson of the CPP. She worked with Dr. Nduom before he broke away to form the PPP taking with him notable figures in the Nkrumahist party.

Dr Kofi Amoah who is CEO of entertainment center Citizen Kofi is an accomplished Ghanaian entrepreneur with close links to the opposition NPP.

Dr Kofi Amoah made his money after he facilitated the entry of global remittance service provider, Western Union, into Africa. Western Union started its African operations from Ghana in 1995.

He has suggested that it is time Ghana gets a business-minded person to lead Ghana, a comment that should find favour with the PPP presidential candidate.

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom described Dr Kofi Amoah as an independent.

“He should come and work with us,” he said.

The presidential candidate of the PPP was a beneficiary of President John Agyekum Kufuor's policy to include political opponents in his government which he formed in 2001.

Although he was a leading member of the CPP, Paa Kwesi Nduom held three ministerial positions between 2001 to 2007 under the NPP administration.

He was appointed Minister for Energy, Minister for Economic Planning & Regional Co-operation and later minister for Public Sector Reform.

Breaking away from the CPP to form the PPP in 2012, Dr. Nduom has been keenly hammering on a policy of inclusiveness. He has joined growing criticisms of the winner-takes-all system of government in Ghana.

To demonstrate this, the party’s running mate has been reserved for a non-card bearing Ghanaian. The latest pick is a business executive Brigitte Dzogbenuku.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com