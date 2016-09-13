The Working Group on Higher Education (hosted by the Association of African Universities) presents “The Role of Women in Fighting Climate Change” webinar

The Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA’s) Working Group on Higher Education (WGHE) under the auspices of the Association of African Universities (AAU) has rolled out a series of Webinars facilitated by TEDxAccra.

The second Webinar in the series is slated to take off on (the) 15th September 2016 at 12:00 GMT. The topic for discussion is “The Role of Women in Fighting Against Climate Change”. Dr. Elisabeth N. Mimiafo epse Ayuk-Etang, a gender advocate and a Senior Lecturer in the Department of English at the University of Buea, Cameroon will be facilitating this session.

The purpose of these Webinars is to address pertinent issues pertaining to higher education in Africa. The presentations are geared towards achieving the major interventions and aspirations enshrined in the international and continental agenda such as the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), the Continental Education Strategy (CESA 2016-2025), African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the Science Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa (STISA-2024).

Over the years, our climate has been changing and is rapidly changing with disruptive impact, such as rising sea levels; melting snow and ice; more extreme heat events, fires and drought; and more extreme storms, desertification, rainfalls, and floods. This change could be attributed to natural as well as anthropogenic causes. This interactive web seminar will seek to highlight the role of women in fighting climate change.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

1. Register and watch us live at www.aau.org/webinars

2. You can also join the conversation with your comments and questions via Twitter and Facebook using: #WGHETalks @TEDxAccraGH @AAU_67

ABOUT

The Association of African Universities (AAU) is an international non-governmental organisation set up by universities in Africa to promote cooperation among themselves and with the international academic community. The core mandate of the AAU is to raise the quality of higher education in Africa and strengthen its contribution to Africa’s development by fostering collaboration among member institutions; providing support to their core functions of teaching, learning, research and community engagement; and facilitating critical reflection on, and consensus-building around, issues affecting higher education and the development of Africa.

The Working Group on Higher Education (WGHE) was established in 1989 to strengthen collaboration among African governments, development partners, and tertiary education institutions to improve the effectiveness of development assistance. WGHE draws on its extensive knowledge of the education sector to help tertiary institutions in Africa devise creative responses to challenges and promote consensus among governments and development partners around the revitalization of policies and strategies. Participants in WGHE include African higher education institutions, African governments and Ministries of Education, and development partners supporting the revitalization of tertiary education in Africa.

TEDxAccra is a social impact organization where thinkers and doers of our community gather to create and share ideas. We focus on social impact initiatives across Ghana. Our events seek to develop and leverage the TED experience at a community level, bringing together innovative thinkers to connect and discuss great ideas.

THE SPEAKER

Dr. Elisabeth N. Mimiafo epse Ayuk-Etang is a gender advocate and a Senior Lecturer in

the Department of English at the University of Buea, Cameroon. She holds a PhD. in

Black Women’s Writings and Ecofeminism from the University of Yaounde 1, Cameroon.

She is a recipient of several awards, amongst which is the University of Michigan African

Presidential Scholar (UMAPS), 2015 fellowship.