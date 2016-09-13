AU Condoles With Tanzania Following Earthquake

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma sends a message of condolence to the Government and people of Tanzania following Saturday’s earthquake that hit the North – Western part of Tanzania. The earthquake is reported to have claimed 16 lives and injured over 200 people.

“On behalf of the African Union, the AU Commission and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Government and the people of Tanzania, and particularly to the families of those that lost their loved ones,” she said.

The AU Commission Chairperson further wishes the injured victims a quick recovery and expressed the AU’s solidarity with the victims and the people of Tanzania in these tragic circumstances.