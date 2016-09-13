It Wont Kill You

It was a Monday morning in the early 90’s and the sun refused to shine as though it had lost in an argument with the moon. Life was as difficult as a bird participating in a swimming competition in the animal kingdom. There was mayhem at home; mum howled and sweats profusely. Daddy was totally at sea. We the children cried unceasingly.

All this was because my little brother had swallowed a coin and a neighbor has told my parents the boy may die in the next few hours if the coin remains in his stomach. He said it with confidence as though he was a medical practitioner. He said his childhood friend died in the early 70’s for swallowing a coin. He provided enough evidence that my little brother may die if the coin is not expelled as soon as possible.

A family friend in the village advised that the little boy be taken to the hospital. At the village hospital, the nurse said the boy must be operated before the coin can be taken out and advised that the boy be sent to Komfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi.

In fact it was hell, mum broke into tears. Immediately, Dad borrowed money from his friends and the little boy was taken to KATH. The entire family was thrown into the pitch of disconsolateness. My little brother seemed to have been the first child to swallow a coin in the village and per a neighbor’s experience and the village nurse advice, he may not survive.

On their arrival at KATH, Dad informed the nurses it was an emergency case which involved an operation. Unhesitatingly, the little boy was given an emergency bed and my parents were asked to wait patiently for the senior doctor to examine the boy. Upon the senior doctor’s arrival, he inquired and after my mum had told him everything, he said “take him back home and get him fufu or banku to eat, he will expel the coin when he goes to toilet, this case doesn’t require any operation”. In fact my mum felt offended and almost insulted the senior doctor for cracking jokes at the expense of her son’s life. Howbeit the doctor insisted. My little brother was brought home and after given him fufu and light soup, the coin was expelled through his feaces when he defecated the following morning. My mum was ashamed for doubting the senior doctor, the neighbor and the village nurse were ashamed for exaggerated and falsehood reports.

One thing about Ghanaians is that the very people who exaggerate issues are the ones who have no knowledge about the issue. They will kill you with fear and falsehood. There are a number of people going through such situations in life. We have challenges which solutions are very simple but we allow false narratives to scare us.

We are dying not because of our conditions but because of FEAR. Trust me that disease can’t kill you but if you subject yourself to narratives from people, fear may kill you instead of the disease. Put your trust in God. That situation is surmountable, you can overcome it within a spilt of time. There are times when people make you feel like you are good for nothing or a living dead just because of your challenges.

There are times when they will tell you “asomasi died of this same disease” They brim you with fear instead of hope. They tell you “you can’t do it” just because they couldn’t do it. They have no knowledge about your condition but they are able to tell you chronicles of narratives. Those are the times that if you don’t hold unto God, you are forced to give up. My dear, don’t give up. Like the story above, the solution to the challenge scaring you is very simple. Put your trust in the Lord and allow your faith to work.. Fear not because the challenge you are facing won’t kill you.

“We are not children of a lesser god’

Ntenhene Felix

