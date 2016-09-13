Africa | 13 September 2016 10:11 CET
Argentina offers Condolences over Tanzania Earthquake
The Argentine Government offers to the Government and People of the United Republic of Tanzania its deepest condolences and expresses its solidarity with the victims of the earthquake that struck the northwestern town of Bukoba this morning.
Argentina stands with Tanzania in these tragic circumstances and expresses its willingness to cooperate, through the Argentine White Helmets Commission’s humanitarian aid, in helping those affected by the earthquake.