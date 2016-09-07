Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Feature Article | 7 September 2016 10:33 CET

Can You Get Pregnant During Your Period?

File Photo
File Photo

Yes, it's possible to get pregnant during your period. You'd have to have a very short menstrual cycle, which is the time from the first day of one period to the first day of the next period, or a tendency to have long periods.

Conception occurs when an egg and sperm meet in a fallopian tube. Sometime during the middle of your menstrual cycle, most likely between the 12th and 16th days (if you have a 28-day cycle), an egg reaches maturity in one of the two ovaries. The ovary releases the egg into the abdomen, where it's quickly sucked up by the tulip-shaped opening of the nearest fallopian tube.

An egg can survive in your fallopian tube for about 24 hours after it's released from the ovary. And if sperm are present in your fallopian tube at that time, one of them may fertilize the egg and lead to a pregnancy. If the egg isn't fertilized, it's shed along with your uterine lining during your period.

A typical menstrual cycle is about 28 days long, but some women have cycles as short as 22 days. If you have a shorter cycle, you could ovulate just a few days after your period ends. And since sperm can survive in your reproductive tract for up to six days, if you have sex during your period, it's possible that the sperm may still be hanging around when you ovulate, ready to fertilize the egg.

It's also possible to mistake breakthrough bleeding — spotting between your periods — for a regular period. So you may be bleeding right at the time of ovulation, when you're most fertile. If you were to conceive at this time, you might believe that you were having your period when you got pregnant.

Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr
Herbalist, Registered Member of Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers.


13700018 1749204855337651 4676101135546395239 N

More From Author: (5 Articles)
07-09-2016  Is It Safe To Have Anal Sex When I'm Pregnant?07-09-2016  Can You Get Pregnant During Your Period?01-02-2013  The Ghanaian Criminal System27-01-2013  Wanlov The Kubolor Is Just Stupid To Joke With God!21-01-2013  Looking At Our Ghana Today, Any Hope Tomorrow?More...
Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Nana Adu-Boafo Jr.

Feature Article

Greater things do come our when we move towards the right direction with zeal
By: Adwoa Agyeiwaa
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img