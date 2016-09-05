National Sanitation Day: NDC Women Tidy Ablekumah North, As PC Calls For Continuity On Cleanness

As part of efforts to save the environment from filth, parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Ablekuman North constituency, Mrs Sally Amaki Attopee, last Saturday joined members of the Greater Accra Regional Women Wing of the party to clean the Ablekuman Lorry Station and its surrounding.

Mrs Felicia Mekpoi Bortey And Madam Sally Amaki Attopee With Women During The Clean Up Exercises.

The initiative was meant to observe the National Sanitation Day (NSD) in the constituency and also to create awareness among residents in Ablekuman North of the negative attitude of littering the environment with plastic and other materials and their effect on the environment.

The Greater Accra Regional Women Organiser of NDC, Mrs Felicia Mekpoi Bortey who led the clean up exercises dessilted chocked gutters and sweep the Circle Station at Ablekuman as party of effort to keep sanitation day.

The exercise, according to Regional Women Organiser, was targeted at making Ablekuman North clean towards the general elections and beyond.

Also participating at the clean up exercises was a group of NDC women, who described themselves as "Action Women for Democracy," and over 260 youth members of the party in the constituency.

Madam Amaki Attopee, alias Madam Tilapia in an interview with The Enquirer noted that she was determined to collaborate with the Regional women, Action Women for Democracy and the youth in the constituency to sensitise residents' on the need to keep their environment clean all the time to enable government achieve its vision of keeping Ghana clean.

She expressed the hope that the Saturday exercise in Ablekuman North would be a turning point in creating a healthy environment in the area, noting that another reason for the need to frequent clean-up was to inculcate the spirit of volunteerism in the youth of the area.

“We decided to clean Ablekuman to prevent outbreak of cholera in the constituency as places such as the lorry station and drainages were filthy. And it was also because some residents of Ablekuman North had relegated sanitation issues to the background,” she asserted.

Madam Tilapia as she is affectionately called, added, it was the health and developmental needs of the people that, she is going to parliament and assured that when voted as Member of Parliament (MP) she will transform the area into a more developed Community.

She further stated that, she has passion for the needs of the residents, especially women,youth and children and that when elected as MP she will use her office to lobby for more social intervention and youth development programmes.

According to the NDC parliamentary candidate, the sanitation situation in Ablekuman North was not the best and stressed the need for all to contribute to keep the area clean.

The National Sanitation Day was declared by the Chief of Staff, then minister of local government and rural development, Julius Debrah in 2015.

The day was set on the first day in November, giving birth to a national clean-up exercise on every first Saturday of the month and to be observed through the nation.