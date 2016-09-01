Good Life, Not All

Making money or living a luxurious lifestyle doesn't do much to deter bankruptcy from coming your way in life.

Generally, people have various perceptions and definitions of money and how useful it is to our lives.

We have grown to learn that money is everything. Other school of thoughts also have it that this is always not the case as there are certain situations that money has no authority over especially in the case of some chronic diseases and death when it lays it icy hands on you.

On the contrary, it is not everybody that share this school of thought. This is due to the fact that, many people have gone through many atrocious situations that money could not solve or rectify.

The situation has not spared many people in the world including business moguls, athlete superstars, television personalities, musicians, celebrity superstars among others. Typical among these superstars includes once the most feared boxer in the world Mike Tyson, Michael Jackson, Gary Coleman and the list goes on.

Mike Tyson for instance earned more than $400 million during his career. But his luxurious lifestyle, filled with mansions, fleet of cars, wild animals, and a large entourage – combined with shady management and an expensive divorce – forced him in 2003 to file for bankruptcy, claiming debts of $27 million.

Most of these great superstars were living great lives from the onset until the unexpected happened to them (bankruptcy )

When people begin to acquire wealth or riches, they turn to dump or ignore families and friends thinking the wealth they are enjoying today will continue to eternity. Remember one thing always, Money comes and go depending on how one handles it.

The situation also force these calibre of people to disregard certain dogmas that is essential to personal development in our societies.

But there is one funny thing about money that beats my imagination. When wealth begins to creep into peoples life, they quickly turn to live their lives as if there is no tomorrow. Our people say "man must enjoy the pleasures of today but must also think twice about tomorrow". Surely, this adage cannot be underestimated.

It is this very lifestyle that compel people to forget to structure their lives in a way such that when the wealth is finally gone, you can still live a meaningful life. Others also turn to forget their families and friends in the process.

Many world superstars have suffered this fate. Many of these superstars spent their hard-earned money on luxurious things especially jewelleries and luxurious cars without making any substantive plans for the future. All they know as at the time of their wealth, is they are living good life and nothing else believing the future will always be bright and bring good fortunes to them.

There are good times and there are bad times. What we have to know as individuals is we cannot continue to enjoy good life unabatedly. It is an undeniable fact that we have to face.

If some of these superstars aforementioned had prepared for the future by putting measures in place to guard their financial status, most of them wouldn't have gone bankrupt. They thought or were of the view that they will continuously swim in wealth till death creeps in on them.

It is imperative to note with great concern that there is always the need to prepare for the future despite the affluent life we live. We must always be guarded by the fact that there are days that brings misfortune which if not rectified , can cause your downfall or force you to clear your bank account.

We must remember that the kind of good life we live must not deter people from us but bring them closer to us.

Finally, we must note that whiles we enjoy the good life today, there is always the bad times that we must expect and prepare to face when it hits us on the way. It is better to prepare for it than to be taken unaware.

Felix Kwaku-Dua/ www.felixkwakudua.com