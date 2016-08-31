V/R: Court Throws Out Case To Delete 60 Names From Voters' Register

A Magistrate Court at Agotime Kpetoe in the Volta region has thrown out the case calling for 60 voters to be removed from the Akpokope L.A Primary A and B voters’ register by agents of the New Patriotic Party.

The presiding Judge cited lack of knowledge of the electoral laws, electoral area, false declarations, inability to issue form 12 of CI 91 to respondents, malicious intent and a calculated attempt to disenfranchise voters and attempts to mislead the court as the reasons for throwing out the case.

The court has therefore ordered the Electoral Commission not to delete the 60 names from the voters’ register.

This comes after the Ho Magistrate Court recently directed the Electoral Commission to expunge some 99 names from the voters' roll in the Ho central constituency of the Volta region.

This was as a result of objections raised by one Leonard Agbesi, a resident of Hodzokorfe claiming those persons were not ‘residents or ordinarily residents’ of his community, where they registered as stipulated in the Public Elections Regulation, 2016, Constitutional Instrument (C.I) 91.

Figures from the Volta Regional directorate of the Electoral Commission revealed that a total of 5,656 objections were raised during the voters' register exhibition exercise in the region.

3193 of the objections were on the basis of the persons being deceased, while the remaining 2463 are being objected to, on the grounds of being non-residents or non-Ghanaians.