The outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Professor Emmanuel Martey, has said that the Montie FM trio who were recently convicted of contempt and jailed by the Supreme Courts were possessed by demons when they made the threats to kill the justices.

According to him, the declaration by Alistair Nelson, one of the convicted panelists that he was suffering from an unknown disease known as ‘kpokpogbligbli’, which he said means ‘violent shaking’ was an indication that he had been possessed by evil spirits if that claim was true.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Professor Martey said the three should have been taken to pastors for the ‘demons’ to be cast out.

“Sometimes we act on ignorance. One of these people said he should be pardoned because he was suffering from 'kpokpogbligbli'. It is etymologically derived from two Ga words which mean 'to shake' and 'violently'. So 'kpokpogbligbli' is the violent shaking of the body and this is done by evil spirits. Human beings created in the image of God, you can't just be in that condition,” he said.

“These are people who are being controlled by demons, evil spirits. Instead of bringing them to the Ministers, the Pastors so that they cast them out, you are insulting the pastors. Should we allow demon-possessed people to come and rule and take charge of our society? It was evil spirits controlling them to do that and the church will not allow that.”

Lawful but not helpful

Professor Martey said the president was well within his rights to remit the sentences of the three. He added that as a Christian, forgiveness and mercy were very important.

“Different nations have different laws. These Montie three, they did something which was wrong and to show that it was wrong they had come to apologize and they said they would never ever do that again. Which means they themselves know that what they have done is wrong, he said”

“But in our Christian faith, there is something called forgiveness. The forgiveness came from the president and it is within the laws of this nation, even though people are contending, he could exercise that prerogative and right and he's done it.”

However, he raised concerns about whether the decision would be ‘helpful’ in the long run despite its legality.

“If it's within the law, okay. But as a Christian and a spiritual leader, I would say that even though all things will be lawful, not all things are helpful.”

Montie 3 roam free

Mugabe and two others panelists on his show, Alistair Nelson, Godwin Ako Gunn, were released from prison on Friday following the remission of their four-month sentence after they were convicted of contempt and jailed by the Supreme Court.

Hundreds of supporters of the three, some clad in NDC attire, gathered outside the premises of the station after they were released from the Akuse prison.

A statement from the Communication Ministry said the President had taken the decision on compassionate grounds following a petition presented to him.

By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana