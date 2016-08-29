The running mate to Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom in the 2016 election, Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku, is rallying inhabitants of the Volta Region to massively vote the National Democratic Congress (NDC) out of power.

According to the Vice Presidential nominee, the NDC government has neglected the region for far too long so it is about time the people get angry and take their destinies into their own hands by voting out the NDC come this December 7th elections.

To her, it is only a Progressive People's Party (PPP) government headed by Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom that can bring about a real change in their lives so they should make the switch and vote massively for a PPP government this time around.

“Often, NDC calls the Volta as their world bank of votes but do you feel valued? If you truly are their world bank they will value your support for them and also give you something in return. As we sit here; ask yourself, how has your vote for the NDC benefited you and your families?” she quizzed.

Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku was in Galo Sota in the Anlo constituency of the Volta region to help launch the campaign of the party's parliamentary candidate for the constituency, Francis Tamakloe.

“As the elections approach, I ask you to support Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom and the PPP. We are the party with a demonstrable track record in job creation and good policies to transform Ghana with pragmatic and competent leadership.”

On his part, the PPP candidate for the Anlo Constituency, Francis Tamakloe, urged the people of Anlo to reject the sitting member of parliament Clement Kofi Humado, who in his own estimation has failed miserably.

“I' am pleading with you to critically examine Clement Humado who has been our MP for so long. What has he done for the good people of Anlo? I am urging you to vote for change, change you can experience and feel in your pockets and lives. Let us reject the NDC for they have taken us for granted for far too long”.

Ms Dzogbenuku made a quick stop at Tebi Azumbgo, a suburb of Keta to preach the PPP's message of job creation and free compulsory basic education to the people.

The crowd gathered were very elated that Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom looked to the Volta region when he needed someone competent for an all-inclusive government that will eliminate the acrimonious winner takes all politics.

Vote for change; forget allegiance – Nduom to Voltarians

The Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party, (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, recently urged the people of the Volta Region to vote for jobs and not based on allegiance .

According to Dr. Nduom, the Volta Region has not been rewarded for their unflinching support to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) so they should endeavour to vote for someone who has the ability to create jobs and strengthen the cedi.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana