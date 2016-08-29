New Crystal Health Services top health sector in Club 100 rankings

A private health facility, New Crystal Health Services has maintained its position as the leading healthcare service provider in the Ghana Club 100 rankings.

The company which has consistently claimed a top spot in the prestigious ranking among its peers in health services, has attributed its success to quality customer service and professionalism.

New Crystal Health Services is headquartered in Ashaiman with six branches in other areas including Tema, Michel Camp and Takoradi. The company also operates an Invitro Fertilisation facility, an ultra-modern diagnostic centre and health training schools.

Speaking after receiving the award, the Chief Executive of New Crystal Health Services, Dr Wisdom Amegbletor attributed the success to consistent quality healthcare delivery.

He dedicated the award to his management and staff and urged them to “continue to work hard in the service of humanity”.

Dr Amegbletor emphasised the role of the private sector in healthcare and urged closer collaboration with government to ensure that healthcare was available to all.

He bemoaned the rate at which young people are dying and called on the public to pay attention to their health.

“The fact that you look well does not mean you are healthy, so let’s regularly undertake medical check-ups to know the status of our health,” he stressed.

He said New Crystal Health Services has started a podcast which is posted on social media to inform people on how to take care of their health.

He invited the public to listing to these podcasts and urged the media to also give more space for health education so that lives could be saved.

The company’s ranking as the 54th most prestigious company in the list of the Ghana Club 100 is due to impressive financial performance, Corporate Social Responsibility activities and corporate governance.

The Ghana Club 100 is an annual ranking by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) to honour companies that excelled in their various areas of operations in the previous fiscal year.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business