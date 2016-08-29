NDC targets over 1.5m votes in Greater Accra Region

The Greater Accra Regional Campaign Coordinator for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sylvester Mensah, says his team is targeting a minimum of 1.5 million votes in the region in the December 7, 2016 general election.

“By the target we have set for ourselves, December 7 will see a one straight victory. The region will increase its aggregate votes from

“Our strategies would deliver a victory of minimum margin in excess of 300,000 in the region and we would increase our parliamentary seats from 20 out of 34 to a minimum of 23 with an overall target of 25,” he reiterated.

Speaking at the launch of a 27-member campaign team for Greater Accra Region on Thursday, Sylvester Mensah said although the Mahama administration acknowledged it could have done better like all other governments across the world, the governing NDC goes into this year's election with one of the best performances.

“We also go into this election with a presidential candidate who stands above others with visible track record, unmatched charisma, love for God's people,” Sylvester Mensah who is affectionately called Sly stated.

Sly said he and his team is committed to sacrifice and hard work for victory, urging party supporters to do same ahead of the December 7 polls.

“This responsibility is for service and sacrifice, it is one that requires emptying all political strategies to achieve victory bearing in mind that results and not effort is rewarded,” he maintained.

Sly underscored the commitment of the NDC leadership and government to meet the expectations of their supporters and Ghanaians.

“Our leaders have vision in no less measure than any other. They share in our concerns and expectations than anyone else, and are committed to the transformation of this country in any way that would change our individual and collective lives. We need your sustained support, trust and confidence”.

He said the government's emphasis over the last four years has been on infrastructure and that “The next phase shall be focused on industry, employment” among others for the teeming unemployed youth.

Sly hinted the task-force will be launching campaigns in four zones of the region and this will be preceded by a stakeholder meeting to firm up the party's campaign strategy for the region.

Below is the list of the Greater Accra Regional Campaign Team:

Sylvester Mensah Campaign Coordinator Kobina Ade Coker Regional Chairman Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo Regional Minister Mrs Emefa Sika Nartey Director of Elections Victor Quarshie Adongo Regional Secretary Anthony Nukpenu Regional Organiser Jerry Johnson Regional Communication Officer Thomas N. Ashong Regional Youth Organiser Felicia M. Bortey Regional Women’s Organiser Valerie Sawyer Senior Policy Advisor Danny Annan Former Regional Chairman Sena Okiti-Duah Representative of MPs Sedinam Tamakloe CEO of MASLOC Jery Akwei Thompson Representative of MMDCEs Alhaji Yahaya Kundow Regional Treasurer

Co-opted Members

Mrs Aanaa Anin Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu Harry Zarkour Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah Nii Osae Mills Nana Oye Lithur Nii Djamah Vanderpuye Dr Michael Kpessa Whyte Togbui Nyanyo Agboada Okoe Vanderpuye Ametor Quarmie Andrew Okaikoi

By: Awudu Mahama/ghelections.com/Ghana

